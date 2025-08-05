Turkish president constantly being invited to Kyiv, but no plans of such visit for now, says Türkiye ambassador

A Turkish media outlet reported that President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan would visit Kyiv in the coming days at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. However, Ambassador Nariman Dzhelyal has stated that this information is not accurate.

Source: Turkiye Gazetesi news agency, citing Ukrainian Ambassador to Ankara Nariman Dzhelyal; Dzhelyal in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "Ukrainian Ambassador to Ankara Nariman Dzhelyal announced that President Erdoğan would soon visit Kyiv and one of the main topics of discussion will be the ratification of the free trade agreement."

Details: The talks are also expected to cover Ankara's efforts towards a peaceful resolution of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

Updated: Later, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda, Dzhelyal stated that the information was not accurate.

Quote: "The Turkish media outlet, to put it mildly, distorted the information. Note – they don’t provide a source where I allegedly said this, they don’t give a quote, they simply claim I made the statement."

More details: Dzhelyal added that both he personally and the entire Embassy of Ukraine in Türkiye are working to arrange a visit by Erdoğan to Ukraine at the invitation of President Zelenskyy. In particular, he personally conveyed the invitation once again via Türkiye’s Minister of Trade, whom he met on 4 August.

Quote: "But at this time, there is no information suggesting that such a visit by Erdoğan to Ukraine is possible in the coming days."

Background: Following three rounds of talks in Istanbul, Erdoğan expressed optimism that Ukraine and Russia would soon hold further negotiations aimed at ending the war.

