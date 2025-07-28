All Sections
Turkish president hopes to host Ukraine-Russia peace talks to end war

Iryna Kutielieva, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 28 July 2025, 18:13
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Photo: Getty Images

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has expressed hope that peace talks between Ukraine and Russia will be arranged in the near future, leading to an end to the war.

Source: Erdoğan after a Turkish government meeting, as cited by Turkish newspaper Milliyet and reported by European Pravda

Details: Referring to the previous negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul, Erdoğan said Türkiye has intensified its peace diplomacy efforts.

"From the very beginning, we have adhered to a balanced, fair and peaceful policy in the war between Russia and Ukraine," he said.

The Turkish president stressed that the war unleashed by Russia must end and said he was willing to host a meeting between Ukraine and Russia at the level of heads of state.

Quote: "It is Türkiye’s sincere wish that just as the negotiating table was set in Istanbul, a table for peace talks will soon be set in Türkiye, and this bloody war will come to an end." 

Background: 

  • On 23 July, a third round of peace talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations took place in Istanbul. The first round of talks was held in Istanbul on 16 May this year, and the second on 2 June.
  • At a briefing following the talks, Oleksandr Bevz, a member of the Ukrainian delegation, said the Ukrainian side had once again proposed holding a leader-level meeting in August.

