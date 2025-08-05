Ryazan refinery loses half its capacity after Ukrainian drone attack – Reuters

The Ryazan oil refinery, owned by the Russian state company Rosneft, has been operating at only 48% of its usual capacity since 2 August following a Ukrainian drone attack.

Source: Reuters, citing three sources in the oil refining industry

Details: The sources stated that the Ryazan refinery had shut down two main crude distillation units – CDU-3 (8,600 tonnes per day) and CDU-4 (11,400 tonnes per day) – as a result of the drone attack.

The plant is only operating its CDU-6 unit, capable of processing 23,200 tonnes of crude oil per day, which is roughly 48% of the facility's total capacity.

Quote: "Last year, the refinery processed 13.1 million tonnes of crude oil, produced 2.3 million tonnes of motor gasoline, 3.4 million tons of diesel, 4.2 million tonnes of fuel oil, and 1.0 million tonnes of jet, according to industry sources."

Background: On the night of 1-2 August, Ukrainian drones conducted a large-scale attack on several military and energy facilities across Russia.

