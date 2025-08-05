All Sections
Zelenskyy holds phone conversation with Trump

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 5 August 2025, 17:34
Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Collage: Ukrainska Pravda

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with his American counterpart Donald Trump on 5 August to discuss key issues.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "A productive conversation with President Trump, with the key focus of course being ending the war. We are grateful to President Trump for all efforts towards a just and lasting peace. It is truly a must to stop the killing as soon as possible, and we fully support this. Many months could have already passed without war, had Russia not been prolonging it.

Today, we coordinated our positions – Ukraine and the United States. We exchanged assessments of the situation: the Russians have intensified the brutality of their attacks. President Trump is fully informed about Russian strikes on Kyiv and other cities and communities."

Details: The two leaders also discussed sanctions against Russia, joint European decisions that could help strengthen Ukraine’s defence and bilateral defence cooperation with the United States. 

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has prepared a draft agreement on drones and is ready to discuss it in detail and conclude it.

Background:

  • On 28 July, Trump announced that the United States will begin imposing tariffs and resorting to other measures against Russia within 10 days unless Moscow demonstrates progress in ending the war in Ukraine.
  • Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said that Trump was playing a game of ultimatums with Russia. He also stated that each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war, specifying that it would not be a war between Russia and Ukraine, but with the US.
  • On 4 August, Trump said that Steve Witkoff, his Special Envoy for the Middle East, is likely to visit Russia on 6 or 7 August.

