Reuters: Washington and Kyiv want to sign drone deal, says Ukraine's PM

Ulyana Krychkovska, Anastasia ProtzFriday, 18 July 2025, 19:52
Photo from Facebook of Yuliia Svyrydenko

Ukraine and the United States are conducting detailed negotiations on a deal involving American investment in Kyiv's production of uncrewed aerial vehicles, Ukraine's Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said on Friday 18 July.

Source: Reuters, citing Svyrydenko in a conversation with journalists 

Details: Speaking to journalists alongside several other new ministers in Kyiv, Svyrydenko said that the agreement would lead to the purchase of Ukrainian drones by the United States, which is Kyiv's largest military ally in the war with Russia.

Quote: "We plan to sign a 'drone deal' with the United States. We are discussing investments in the expansion of the production of Ukrainian drones by the US. That is, we are talking about the purchase of a large batch of Ukrainian drones." 

More details: The prime minister added that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his US counterpart Donald Trump have made the political decision on the agreement and that officials are already discussing the details.

Background:

  • In early July, Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine had signed an agreement with several American companies to jointly produce drones, including interceptor ones.
  • Zelenskyy and Trump are also currently discussing an agreement that would involve the purchase of American weapons in exchange for the sale of Ukrainian drones. 

