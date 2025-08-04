All Sections
Trump announces possible date of his envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 4 August 2025, 04:14
Trump announces possible date of his envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
Steve Witkoff. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has said that Steve Witkoff, his Special Envoy for the Middle East, is likely to visit Russia on 6 or 7 August.

Source: Trump speaking to journalists in New Jersey; CBS News journalist Jennifer Jacobs on X (Twitter); The Jerusalem Post

Details: Trump said Witkoff might visit Russia, possibly on 6 or 7 August, adding that the Russians asked for a meeting with Witkoff.

When asked by journalists what would happen on Friday 8 August if Russia does not agree to a ceasefire, Trump replied that "there'll be sanctions".

Quote from Trump: "There'll be sanctions, but they [the Russians] seem to be pretty good at avoiding sanctions."

"They're wily characters and they're pretty good at avoiding sanctions, so we'll see what happens."

Details: Trump once again emphasised that Russia’s war against Ukraine is claiming many lives. "That's a really horrible war," he added.

Quote from Trump: "We stopped a lot of countries from war. India and Pakistan, we stopped a lot of countries. And we're going to get that one stopped, too, somehow we're going to get that one stopped." 

Previously: Earlier, Trump announced Witkoff would visit Russia.

Background: 

TrumpUSARussiaRusso-Ukrainian war
