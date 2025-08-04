Trump announces possible date of his envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia

US President Donald Trump has said that Steve Witkoff, his Special Envoy for the Middle East, is likely to visit Russia on 6 or 7 August.

Source: Trump speaking to journalists in New Jersey; CBS News journalist Jennifer Jacobs on X (Twitter); The Jerusalem Post

Details: Trump said Witkoff might visit Russia, possibly on 6 or 7 August, adding that the Russians asked for a meeting with Witkoff.

When asked by journalists what would happen on Friday 8 August if Russia does not agree to a ceasefire, Trump replied that "there'll be sanctions".

Quote from Trump: "There'll be sanctions, but they [the Russians] seem to be pretty good at avoiding sanctions."

"They're wily characters and they're pretty good at avoiding sanctions, so we'll see what happens."

Details: Trump once again emphasised that Russia’s war against Ukraine is claiming many lives. "That's a really horrible war," he added.

Quote from Trump: "We stopped a lot of countries from war. India and Pakistan, we stopped a lot of countries. And we're going to get that one stopped, too, somehow we're going to get that one stopped."

Previously: Earlier, Trump announced Witkoff would visit Russia.

