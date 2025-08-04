Trump announces possible date of his envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
US President Donald Trump has said that Steve Witkoff, his Special Envoy for the Middle East, is likely to visit Russia on 6 or 7 August.
Source: Trump speaking to journalists in New Jersey; CBS News journalist Jennifer Jacobs on X (Twitter); The Jerusalem Post
Details: Trump said Witkoff might visit Russia, possibly on 6 or 7 August, adding that the Russians asked for a meeting with Witkoff.
When asked by journalists what would happen on Friday 8 August if Russia does not agree to a ceasefire, Trump replied that "there'll be sanctions".
Quote from Trump: "There'll be sanctions, but they [the Russians] seem to be pretty good at avoiding sanctions."
"They're wily characters and they're pretty good at avoiding sanctions, so we'll see what happens."
Details: Trump once again emphasised that Russia’s war against Ukraine is claiming many lives. "That's a really horrible war," he added.
Quote from Trump: "We stopped a lot of countries from war. India and Pakistan, we stopped a lot of countries. And we're going to get that one stopped, too, somehow we're going to get that one stopped."
Previously: Earlier, Trump announced Witkoff would visit Russia.
Background:
- On 14 July, Trump threatened to impose "very severe tariffs" of "about 100%" on Russian goods if an agreement to end the war in Ukraine is not reached within 50 days.
- On 31 July, Trump threatened Russian leader Vladimir Putin with sanctions if no agreement to end the war is reached by 8 August.
- Following Trump's statement, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, threatened the US with war.
- US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham advised Russia to contact the countries that purchase its oil and gas, and thus support its war machine, to find out whether they share the Kremlin's cavalier attitude towards sanctions.
