Russian 31 July attack on Kyiv: another person dies in hospital from severe injuries
Wednesday, 6 August 2025, 10:07
A man has died in hospital after being injured in a Russian strike on Kyiv on 31 July, bringing the death toll from that attack to 32.
Source: Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "A man who suffered a severe neck injury due to the Russian attack on 31 July has died in hospital."
Details: Tkachenko confirmed that the death toll from the strike has now reached 32.
Background:
- On the night of 30-31 July, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles.
- The Russian missile and drone strike affected 27 locations across four districts of the capital.
- Previous reports stated that 31 people had been killed, including five children, and 159 others had been injured, including 16 children.
