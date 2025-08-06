All Sections
Russian 31 July attack on Kyiv: another person dies in hospital from severe injuries

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 6 August 2025, 10:07
Russian 31 July attack on Kyiv: another person dies in hospital from severe injuries
A building in Kyiv that was destroyed in a Russian attack on the night of 30-31 July. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A man has died in hospital after being injured in a Russian strike on Kyiv on 31 July, bringing the death toll from that attack to 32.

Source: Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A man who suffered a severe neck injury due to the Russian attack on 31 July has died in hospital."

Details: Tkachenko confirmed that the death toll from the strike has now reached 32.

Background:

  • On the night of 30-31 July, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles.
  • The Russian missile and drone strike affected 27 locations across four districts of the capital.
  • Previous reports stated that 31 people had been killed, including five children, and 159 others had been injured, including 16 children.

