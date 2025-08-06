Russian 31 July attack on Kyiv: another person dies in hospital from severe injuries

A building in Kyiv that was destroyed in a Russian attack on the night of 30-31 July. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A man has died in hospital after being injured in a Russian strike on Kyiv on 31 July, bringing the death toll from that attack to 32.

Source: Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A man who suffered a severe neck injury due to the Russian attack on 31 July has died in hospital."

Details: Tkachenko confirmed that the death toll from the strike has now reached 32.

Background:

On the night of 30-31 July, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles.

The Russian missile and drone strike affected 27 locations across four districts of the capital.

Previous reports stated that 31 people had been killed, including five children, and 159 others had been injured, including 16 children.

