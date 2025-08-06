All Sections
Ukrainian civilian shot dead by Russian soldier as he tried to evacuate from frontline village in Donetsk Oblast – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 6 August 2025, 12:03
Screenshot

A civilian has been shot dead by a Russian serviceman as he was walking along a road carrying a suitcase in an attempt to evacuate from a dangerous area in Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian prosecutors have launched an investigation into yet another war crime committed by Russian forces.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office; Office of the Prosecutor General

Details: Prosecutors discovered a video on a Telegram channel showing a civilian attempting to evacuate from the village of Udachne in Donetsk Oblast’s Pokrovsk district. The man was walking along the roadside, carrying a suitcase in which he had packed his few remaining personal belongings.

A Russian soldier hiding in a makeshift position inside a destroyed building opened targeted fire with an automatic weapon and killed the man in cold blood.

The case has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations under Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crime resulting in death).

Investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) are conducting a pre-trial inquiry under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office. Urgent investigative actions are underway to establish all the circumstances of the incident and identify the Russian military personnel involved.

The prosecutors noted that this is the third documented case this year of Russian troops executing civilians in Donetsk Oblast.

war crimesRussiawarDonetsk Oblast
