White House announces sanctions against Russia after envoy Witkoff's meeting with Putin – Reuters

US President Donald Trump’s administration plans to announce secondary sanctions against Russia on Friday 8 August.

Source: Reuters, citing an unnamed White House official, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The US official said that the meeting between US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday "went well".

"The Russians are eager to continue engaging with the United States. The secondary sanctions are still expected to be implemented on Friday," he added.

Trump’s ten-day deadline for Russia to agree to a ceasefire and end its war against Ukraine expires on Friday 8 August.

Background:

The Kremlin stated that during the meeting between Putin and Witkoff, there was an exchange of "corresponding signals" regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war.

In recent weeks, Donald Trump has stepped up his criticism of Russia. He said that lowering energy prices could influence Putin and force him to end the war in Ukraine.

On 6 August, the US also announced an additional 25% tariff on India over its purchases of Russian oil.

