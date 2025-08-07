Russian drones attack Dnipro – photos
Thursday, 7 August 2025, 01:20
A series of explosions rocked the city of Dnipro amid a threat of Russian drone attacks on the night of 6-7 August.
Source: Public broadcaster Suspilne; Mykola Lukashuk, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration
Details: Suspilne reports that a series of explosions rocked Dnipro.
Lukashuk and Lysak urged Dnipro residents to stay in safe places.
Quote from Lysak: "Dnipro. It’s loud [i.e. there are explosions – ed.]. Stay in shelters."
Update: Suspilne reports that a fire broke out in one of the districts of Dnipro after a Russian drone attack.
Windows were broken in houses near the site of the strike.
