Russian drones attack Dnipro – photos

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 7 August 2025, 01:20
Russian drones attack Dnipro – photos
Aftermath of the attack. Photo: Suspilne

A series of explosions rocked the city of Dnipro amid a threat of Russian drone attacks on the night of 6-7 August.

Source: Public broadcaster Suspilne; Mykola Lukashuk, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Suspilne reports that a series of explosions rocked Dnipro.

Lukashuk and Lysak urged Dnipro residents to stay in safe places.

Quote from Lysak: "Dnipro. It’s loud [i.e. there are explosions – ed.]. Stay in shelters."

Update: Suspilne reports that a fire broke out in one of the districts of Dnipro after a Russian drone attack.

 
Aftermath of the attack
Photo: Suspilne
 
Aftermath of the attack
Photo: Suspilne

Windows were broken in houses near the site of the strike.

