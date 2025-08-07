Trump hasn't ruled out additional tariffs on China over purchases of Russian oil

US President Donald Trump has said he may impose additional tariffs not only against India but also against other countries that purchase Russian oil, including China.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Trump during a briefing at the White House

Quote from Trump: "You're going to see a lot more [countries]. You're going to see so much secondary sanctions."

Details: The statement was made in response to a question about why Trump had introduced additional tariffs only against India, when other countries, including China, are also buying Russian oil.

Later, when asked directly about the possibility of imposing penalties against China, Trump said that it "could happen".

He emphasised that the United States had already done this with India, so it could do the same with several other countries.

"One of them could be China," Trump emphasised.

Background: On 5 August, Trump stated that if the European Union fails to meet its US$600 billion investment commitments under the agreement with the US, it will face tariffs of 35%.

