All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump hasn't ruled out additional tariffs on China over purchases of Russian oil

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 7 August 2025, 05:58
Trump hasn't ruled out additional tariffs on China over purchases of Russian oil
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has said he may impose additional tariffs not only against India but also against other countries that purchase Russian oil, including China.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Trump during a briefing at the White House

Quote from Trump: "You're going to see a lot more [countries]. You're going to see so much secondary sanctions."

Advertisement:

Details: The statement was made in response to a question about why Trump had introduced additional tariffs only against India, when other countries, including China, are also buying Russian oil.

Later, when asked directly about the possibility of imposing penalties against China, Trump said that it "could happen".

He emphasised that the United States had already done this with India, so it could do the same with several other countries.

"One of them could be China," Trump emphasised.

Background: On 5 August, Trump stated that if the European Union fails to meet its US$600 billion investment commitments under the agreement with the US, it will face tariffs of 35%.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpChinaRussia
Advertisement:
Drones strike oil refinery and military unit in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, fires break out – videos, photos
updatedFour killed in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo
Radio Liberty release footage of Russian looting and execution of civilian in Bucha – video
Trump imposes additional 25% tariffs on India over its purchases of Russian oil
Ukrainians deported from Russia to Georgia declare hunger strike at Dariali checkpoint
updatedKremlin meeting between Putin and Trump's envoy Witkoff brought to a close after 3 hours
All News
Trump
US secretary of state outlines conditions for Trump's meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
Trump: There is good chance of meeting with Putin very soon
Zelenskyy reveals details of call with Trump and European leaders
RECENT NEWS
10:26
Former head of detention centre in Russia's Taganrog personally ordered to torture late Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna – police
10:26
Bohdana guns, competing with FPV drones, and the legacy of Soviet howitzers – all you need to know about Ukrainian artillery!
10:22
Conversation with German chancellor, calls with France and Italy – Zelenskyy speaks about his schedule for Thursday
09:36
Russian forces strike Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: people may be under rubble
09:33
US secretary of state reveals whether Trump will impose sanctions on Russia after deadline set for Putin expires
09:14
Air defence downs 89 Russian drones overnight, strikes recorded at 11 locations
08:30
EXPLAINERWhat should Ukraine expect from Poland's new president?
08:27
Battlefield sees 147 combat clashes over past day, 38 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:10
Four people injured and fires break out due to Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
07:46
Drones strike oil refinery and military unit in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, fires break out – videos, photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: