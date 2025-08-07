Romanian foreign minister visits Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv – photo

Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Oana Țoiu has visited the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital in Kyiv, which was damaged by a Russian missile strike last year.

Source: Țoiu on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: On 7 August, Țoiu arrived in Kyiv on the first visit of a Romanian foreign minister since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

"This is a strong signal of our steadfast solidarity with Ukraine. I will hold discussions with senior Ukrainian officials on all topics of common interest, and then continue with a visit to Chernivtsi," the minister said.

Țoiu visiting the School of Superheroes Photo: Țoiu on X (Twitter)

The Romanian minister's day began with a visit to the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital in Kyiv, one year after it was deliberately and brutally targeted by Russian forces.

"It was a horrific war crime that shook the world and which will not go unpunished," she emphasised.

Țoiu also visited the School of Superheroes, which operates at the National Cancer Institute.

"It showed me that this is what the Ukrainians are fighting for: for their children's wellbeing, for their freedom, for their future. Romania will continue to be by the Ukrainian side in its legitimate fight," she concluded.

Background:

At the end of June, the Romanian parliament approved a government led by pro-European Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, who previously served as interim president.

Recently, Romanian President Nicușor Dan stated that there is reason to believe Russia attempted to influence the outcome of the Romanian presidential election both at the end of last year and in May.

