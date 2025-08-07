All Sections
India says Putin will visit country soon – video

Iryna BalachukThursday, 7 August 2025, 13:26
India says Putin will visit country soon – video
Vladimir Putin. Stock photo: Kremlin

Russian ruler Vladimir Putin will soon visit India, India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has said.

Source: The Times of India

Quote: "We have got a special, long relationship, and we value this relationship. We have had high-level engagement, and these high-level engagements have contributed very substantially. We are very excited and delighted to learn about the visit of President Putin to India. I think the dates are almost finalised now." [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Details: The outlet notes that this is happening amid growing tensions between New Delhi and Washington over India’s trade relations with Russia.

For reference: India has become the world’s largest buyer of Russian seaborne oil, purchasing it at a discount and increasing its imports from nearly zero to around one-third of its total import.

Background:

  • US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to impose secondary tariffs on buyers of Russian oil.
  • Last week, the US president specifically singled out India, saying it would pay an additional economic penalty for its current purchases.
  • Following this, Bloomberg reported that India’s largest oil refinery purchased millions of barrels of oil from the US and the United Arab Emirates amid Trump’s pledge to impose high tariffs on buyers of Russian oil.
  • Meanwhile, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, one of Trump’s most influential advisers, accused India of funding Russia’s war against Ukraine.

