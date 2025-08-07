All Sections
Ukrainians' approval of US leadership drops to lowest level – Gallup survey

Mariya Yemets, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 7 August 2025, 13:55
An American flag. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainians’ approval of US leadership in 2025 has fallen to its lowest level in over a decade, while approval of Germany’s actions has reached its highest point in the same period.

Source: a survey conducted by American analytics and advisory company Gallup, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The 2025 survey showed that Ukrainians now rate US leadership lower than at any point during the full-scale war and in over ten years of previous polling.

When asked whether they approve or disapprove of the performance of US leadership, only 16% responded positively, while 73% expressed disapproval. By comparison, in 2022, a record 66% of Ukrainians gave a favourable assessment of US leadership.

Meanwhile, 70% of Ukrainians believe the United States should play a significant role in peace negotiations – a figure close to the share for the EU and the UK (75% and 71% respectively).

The poll also recorded the highest level of approval for Germany during this period – 63%, compared to 46% in 2022.

A separate survey conducted in July showed that most Ukrainians still expect at least some military support from the United States.

Background: The Kremlin has announced that Russia and the United States have agreed to a meeting between Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in the coming days.

