Kremlin claims Putin–Trump meeting preparations already underway, venue selected

Trump and Putin during their meeting in Helsinki in 2018. Photo: Getty Images

Russia and the United States have agreed to hold a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin in the coming days, with the venue already selected and preparations underway, as claimed by Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov.

Source: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet; Russian Interfax

Details: Ushakov stated that the exact location of the meeting will be announced a bit later.

He also mentioned that US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy Steven Witkoff suggested a trilateral meeting between Putin, Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but Moscow did not respond to the proposal.

According to Ushakov, next week is being considered as a tentative timeframe for the Putin–Trump meeting, though it is still unclear how many days the preparations will require.

Background:

On Wednesday 6 August, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff held a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin which lasted about three hours.

Trump said that Witkoff’s meeting with Putin was "productive".

The Kremlin stated that during the meeting between Putin and Witkoff, there was an exchange of "certain signals" regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on his way back from visiting brigades in Sumy Oblast, had a call with US President Donald Trump and European leaders regarding Witkoff’s visit to Moscow.

