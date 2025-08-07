All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Kremlin claims Putin–Trump meeting preparations already underway, venue selected

Iryna BalachukThursday, 7 August 2025, 11:16
Kremlin claims Putin–Trump meeting preparations already underway, venue selected
Trump and Putin during their meeting in Helsinki in 2018. Photo: Getty Images

Russia and the United States have agreed to hold a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin in the coming days, with the venue already selected and preparations underway, as claimed by Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov.

Source: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet; Russian Interfax

Details: Ushakov stated that the exact location of the meeting will be announced a bit later.

Advertisement:

He also mentioned that US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy Steven Witkoff suggested a trilateral meeting between Putin, Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but Moscow did not respond to the proposal.

According to Ushakov, next week is being considered as a tentative timeframe for the Putin–Trump meeting, though it is still unclear how many days the preparations will require.

Background:

  • On Wednesday 6 August, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff held a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin which lasted about three hours.
  • Trump said that Witkoff’s meeting with Putin was "productive".
  • The Kremlin stated that during the meeting between Putin and Witkoff, there was an exchange of "certain signals" regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on his way back from visiting brigades in Sumy Oblast, had a call with US President Donald Trump and European leaders regarding Witkoff’s visit to Moscow.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpPutinnegotiations
Advertisement:
Romanian foreign minister visits Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv – photo
Russian Central Bank forecasts zero economic growth by end of year
Kremlin claims Putin–Trump meeting preparations already underway, venue selected
Drones strike oil refinery and military unit in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, fires break out – videos, photos
updatedFour killed in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo
Radio Liberty release footage of Russian looting and execution of civilian in Bucha – video
All News
Trump
Trump hasn't ruled out additional tariffs on China over purchases of Russian oil
US secretary of state outlines conditions for Trump's meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
Trump: There is good chance of meeting with Putin very soon
RECENT NEWS
13:28
Ukraine confirms strike on Afipsky oil refinery in Russia
13:26
India says Putin will visit country soon – video
13:11
Almost 70% of Ukrainians want to see end of war through negotiations as soon as possible – Gallup survey
12:32
Romanian foreign minister visits Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv – photo
12:18
Russia spreads false claims about Ukraine to discredit POW exchange process
12:01
Russian Central Bank forecasts zero economic growth by end of year
11:45
European Commission approves appointment of Ukraine's Economic Security Bureau head and encourages further reforms
11:25
76% of Ukrainians categorically reject Russia's "peace plan" – poll
11:16
Kremlin claims Putin–Trump meeting preparations already underway, venue selected
11:15
Employee of Ukraine's main postal operator killed in Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: