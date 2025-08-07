Number of Ukrainians who do not believe in joining NATO reaches three-year high – Gallup survey

The number of Ukrainians optimistic about the country’s swift accession to the North Atlantic Alliance has dropped by about a third over the past three years, while the number of those who do not believe in such a possibility at all has reached its highest level.

Source: a survey conducted by American institution Gallup, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In one of the questions, respondents were asked when they expect Ukraine to join NATO – within the next 10 years, in 10–20 years, in more than 20 years, or never.

Only 32% believe Ukraine will join NATO within 10 years – the lowest figure since the start of the full-scale war. By comparison, optimism peaked in 2023, when 69% considered this realistic.

Another 17% believe Ukraine will join within 10–20 years, and 8% – in more than 20 years.

Meanwhile, 33% of respondents said they do not believe Ukraine will join NATO at all – the highest level in recent years.

Background: Ukrainians’ approval of the US leadership in 2025 has dropped to its lowest level in over a decade, while approval of Germany’s actions has reached its highest level during this period.

