All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Number of Ukrainians who do not believe in joining NATO reaches three-year high – Gallup survey

Mariya Yemets, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 7 August 2025, 14:08
Number of Ukrainians who do not believe in joining NATO reaches three-year high – Gallup survey
NATO and Ukrainian flags. Stock photo: uscc.org.ua

The number of Ukrainians optimistic about the country’s swift accession to the North Atlantic Alliance has dropped by about a third over the past three years, while the number of those who do not believe in such a possibility at all has reached its highest level.

Source: a survey conducted by American institution Gallup, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In one of the questions, respondents were asked when they expect Ukraine to join NATO – within the next 10 years, in 10–20 years, in more than 20 years, or never.

Advertisement:
 

Only 32% believe Ukraine will join NATO within 10 years – the lowest figure since the start of the full-scale war. By comparison, optimism peaked in 2023, when 69% considered this realistic.

Read more: NATO summit in Ukraine's favour: how Zelenskyy won Trump over and made Orbán back down

Another 17% believe Ukraine will join within 10–20 years, and 8% – in more than 20 years.

Meanwhile, 33% of respondents said they do not believe Ukraine will join NATO at all – the highest level in recent years.

Background: Ukrainians’ approval of the US leadership in 2025 has dropped to its lowest level in over a decade, while approval of Germany’s actions has reached its highest level during this period.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

NATOsociologyUkraine
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy and Macron discuss conversation with Trump
Polish news outlet posts Trump's proposal to Putin about ending war 
Number of Ukrainians who do not believe in joining NATO reaches three-year high – Gallup survey
Romanian foreign minister visits Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv – photo
Russian Central Bank forecasts zero economic growth by end of year
UpdatedKremlin claims Putin–Trump meeting preparations already underway, venue selected
All News
NATO
NATO to start deliveries of US weapons to Ukraine in coming weeks – European Pravda source in NATO
NATO secretary general thanks three countries for supporting delivery of US-made arms to Ukraine
Three nations to provide US$500 million for US arms supplies to Ukraine via NATO
RECENT NEWS
17:23
Pro-Kremlin economists predict inevitable recession in Russian economy in 2026
15:53
Ukrainian intelligence drones strike Russian targets in Crimea – video
15:52
Zelenskyy and Macron discuss conversation with Trump
15:39
Ukrainian company launches mass production of Novator 2C medical armoured vehicle – photo, video
15:23
Investigation ongoing into death of ethnic Hungarian soldier in Ukraine's Zakarpattia, no violence detected
15:11
Putin calls UAE one of suitable locations for his meeting with Trump
14:48
Polish news outlet posts Trump's proposal to Putin about ending war 
14:40
Over 50% of Ukrainians believe in EU accession within 10 years, but optimism is declining – Gallup survey
14:35
Zelenskyy discusses format of potential high-level peace meetings with Trump and EU leaders
14:25
Trump: Putin may agree to stop war in exchange for territories – Bloomberg
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: