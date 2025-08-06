All Sections
Trump plans meetings with Putin and Zelenskyy next week – NYT

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 6 August 2025, 22:15
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump intends to meet with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin next week and then hold a trilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: The New York Times

Details: Two people familiar with the plan told The New York Times that Trump intends to meet with Putin in person next week and shortly after plans to hold a trilateral meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy.

A NYT source said that Trump shared his plans during a phone call with European leaders and Zelenskyy on Wednesday. European leaders will not attend these meetings.

The New York Times noted that it is unclear whether Putin and Zelenskyy have agreed to Trump’s plan, but Zelenskyy participated in the call.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as well as US Vice President JD Vance, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff also joined the call.

Background: 

  • On Wednesday 6 August, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff held a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin, which lasted about three hours.
  • Trump said that Witkoff’s meeting with Putin was "productive".
  • The Kremlin stated that during the meeting between Putin and Witkoff, there was an exchange of "certain signals" regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war.

