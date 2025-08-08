Russia attacks Ukraine with 108 drones, 26 UAVs hit targets

Mobile fire group. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with 104 Shahed loitering munitions, decoy drones of various types and eight high-speed (jet-powered) drones since the evening of 7 August. Ukrainian air defence has managed to down 82 aerial assets, but hits have also been recorded.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "As of 08:00, air defence had downed or jammed 82 aerial assets: three jet-powered drones and 79 enemy Shahed UAVs and decoy drones of various types in the country's north, south, east and centre. Hits by 26 UAVs were recorded in 10 locations and the falling of downed drones (debris) in eight locations."

Details: Drones from the Russian cities of Shatalovo, Kursk, Bryansk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk as well as from Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

