EU dismayed that Trump has not put "a single iota of pressure" on Putin

Iryna Kutielieva, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 8 August 2025, 09:38
Donald Trump. Stock photo: Getty Image

The Washington Post has reported that European capitals were left bewildered after news broke that US President Donald Trump is planning to meet with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.

Source: The Washington Post, citing an unnamed European official, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The WP source noted that Europe was extremely worried when they learned that Trump intended to personally meet with Putin. 

Quote from the source: "For all the bluster, Trump has not put a single iota of pressure on Putin – yet. Zero, zip."

More details: Meanwhile, an unnamed Ukrainian high-ranking official told the newspaper that Kyiv is trying to remain optimistic about the Trump–Putin meeting, hoping it could lead to a partial ceasefire that would curb Russian airstrikes on Ukraine.  

"In general, we all understand that finishing the war is fully in Trump’s hands," the senior official said. "If there would be a partial ceasefire – everything except the line of contact – as a first step, that would be good," he added.  

The official noted that they’ve received off-the-record signals suggesting Russia might be open to such an agreement.

However, he cautioned that "trust is fully broken between [both] sides".

The official added that talks regarding a partial ceasefire might just be a tactical move by Russia to placate Trump and give him a political win ahead of midterm elections. 

The official said that such an outcome would allow Trump to claim success, saying something like: "I stopped the killing of hundreds of innocent civilians daily." 

Official European Union representatives, meanwhile, have responded with scepticism. EU Foreign Affairs spokesperson Anita Hipper stated on Thursday: "It is very clear that Russia is not interested in any peace as such because we have seen it in their actions, not in their words."

Background:

