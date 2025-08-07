All Sections
Trump: There is good chance of meeting with Putin very soon

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 7 August 2025, 00:52
Donald Trump. Photo: Facebook

US President Donald Trump has said there is "a good chance that there will be a meeting" with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the near future.

Source: Trump during a briefing at the White House

Quote: "We had some very good talks with President Putin today. And, there's a very good chance that we could be ending the – ending the round – ending the end of that road. That road was long and continues to be long. But, there's a good chance that there will be a meeting very soon." [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

"I don't want to say it. I've been disappointed before with this one. You know, we've solved five wars."

Details: Meanwhile, Trump said that the meeting between his special envoy Steve Witkoff and Putin at the Kremlin went very well, but he could not call it "a breakthrough".

He also noted there is "a very good prospect" that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Putin will agree to a meeting.

Trump repeated once again that "thousands of young people [are] dying" in Russia's war against Ukraine and that had he been president at the time, this war would never have started.

Background: 

  • Trump intends to meet with Putin next week and then hold a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy.
  • On Wednesday 6 August, Witkoff held a meeting with Putin in the Kremlin which lasted about three hours.
  • Trump said that Witkoff's meeting with Putin was "productive".
  • The Kremlin stated that during the meeting between Putin and Witkoff, there was an exchange of "certain signals" regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war.
  • A White House official told CNN that arranging a meeting between Trump and Putin next week would be difficult.

