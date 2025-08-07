All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Putin calls UAE one of suitable locations for his meeting with Trump

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 7 August 2025, 15:11
Putin calls UAE one of suitable locations for his meeting with Trump
Putin. Stock Photo: Getty Images

Russian ruler Vladimir Putin has named the United Arab Emirates as a suitable venue for a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Source: Russian news agency Interfax

Quote from Putin: "We have many friends who are ready to help us organise such an event. One of those friends is the president of the UAE. I think we’ll make a decision, but it would be one of the more suitable locations."

Advertisement:

Previously: On 7 August, Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov said that Russia and the United States had agreed to hold a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin in the coming days.

Background:

  • On Wednesday 6 August, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff held a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin which lasted about three hours.
  • Trump said that Witkoff’s meeting with Putin was "productive". He also announced his intention to meet with Putin next week, followed by a trilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
  • Trump said he believed there was a good chance of a meeting with Putin in the near future.
  • The Kremlin stated that during the meeting between Putin and Witkoff, there was an exchange of "certain signals" regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on his way back from visiting brigades in Sumy Oblast, had a call with US President Donald Trump and European leaders regarding Witkoff’s visit to Moscow.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

PutinTrumpUAE
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy and Macron discuss conversation with Trump
Polish news outlet posts Trump's proposal to Putin about ending war 
Number of Ukrainians who do not believe in joining NATO reaches three-year high – Gallup survey
Romanian foreign minister visits Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv – photo
Russian Central Bank forecasts zero economic growth by end of year
UpdatedKremlin claims Putin–Trump meeting preparations already underway, venue selected
All News
Putin
Polish news outlet posts Trump's proposal to Putin about ending war 
Trump: Putin may agree to stop war in exchange for territories – Bloomberg
India says Putin will visit country soon – video
RECENT NEWS
17:23
Pro-Kremlin economists predict inevitable recession in Russian economy in 2026
15:53
Ukrainian intelligence drones strike Russian targets in Crimea – video
15:52
Zelenskyy and Macron discuss conversation with Trump
15:39
Ukrainian company launches mass production of Novator 2C medical armoured vehicle – photo, video
15:23
Investigation ongoing into death of ethnic Hungarian soldier in Ukraine's Zakarpattia, no violence detected
15:11
Putin calls UAE one of suitable locations for his meeting with Trump
14:48
Polish news outlet posts Trump's proposal to Putin about ending war 
14:40
Over 50% of Ukrainians believe in EU accession within 10 years, but optimism is declining – Gallup survey
14:35
Zelenskyy discusses format of potential high-level peace meetings with Trump and EU leaders
14:25
Trump: Putin may agree to stop war in exchange for territories – Bloomberg
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: