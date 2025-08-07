Putin calls UAE one of suitable locations for his meeting with Trump
Thursday, 7 August 2025, 15:11
Russian ruler Vladimir Putin has named the United Arab Emirates as a suitable venue for a meeting with US President Donald Trump.
Source: Russian news agency Interfax
Quote from Putin: "We have many friends who are ready to help us organise such an event. One of those friends is the president of the UAE. I think we’ll make a decision, but it would be one of the more suitable locations."
Previously: On 7 August, Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov said that Russia and the United States had agreed to hold a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin in the coming days.
Background:
- On Wednesday 6 August, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff held a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin which lasted about three hours.
- Trump said that Witkoff’s meeting with Putin was "productive". He also announced his intention to meet with Putin next week, followed by a trilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
- Trump said he believed there was a good chance of a meeting with Putin in the near future.
- The Kremlin stated that during the meeting between Putin and Witkoff, there was an exchange of "certain signals" regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on his way back from visiting brigades in Sumy Oblast, had a call with US President Donald Trump and European leaders regarding Witkoff’s visit to Moscow.
