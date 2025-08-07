Putin calls UAE one of suitable locations for his meeting with Trump

Russian ruler Vladimir Putin has named the United Arab Emirates as a suitable venue for a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Source: Russian news agency Interfax

Quote from Putin: "We have many friends who are ready to help us organise such an event. One of those friends is the president of the UAE. I think we’ll make a decision, but it would be one of the more suitable locations."

Previously: On 7 August, Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov said that Russia and the United States had agreed to hold a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin in the coming days.

