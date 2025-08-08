All Sections
Ukraine's Security Service hands secret files on detained employee to chief of anti-corruption agency

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 8 August 2025, 12:22
Semen Kryvonos. Photo: Screenshot

Semen Kryvonos, director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), has said that he had received materials from the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) concerning one of the NABU employees who was served with a notice of suspicion of treason, but he did not have permission to disclose them.

Source: a briefing by the heads of NABU and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) at Media Centre Ukraine

Quote from Kryvonos: "Two employees are in custody, not only under investigation. We have three more employees who have been served with a notice of suspicion of committing road accidents; the investigation is ongoing. Two employees are in custody on charges of treason.

I have already mentioned that two internal investigations were immediately launched at the NABU, and I have sent a request to the SSU to provide supporting materials and evidence that confirms these two employees' involvement in Russian influence. Yesterday, I received a letter from the SSU regarding one of them, but I have not been granted permission to disclose its contents publicly.

Details: The NABU director noted that he is waiting for a response from the SSU regarding another employee and will ask permission to publish the relevant materials provided by the SSU.

"I will definitely request additional materials. I am waiting for a response regarding another employee. I will ask for permission to publish the materials provided to me. Because I do not see that they should be hidden from Ukrainian society, the bureau's staff and international partners, and I would also ask the SSU to publish all available materials on both employees in the public domain," Kryvonos said.

Background:

National Anti-Corruption Bureau of UkraineState Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine's Security Service hands secret files on detained employee to chief of anti-corruption agency
