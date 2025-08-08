Ukraine's Security Service hands secret files on detained employee to chief of anti-corruption agency
Semen Kryvonos, director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), has said that he had received materials from the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) concerning one of the NABU employees who was served with a notice of suspicion of treason, but he did not have permission to disclose them.
Source: a briefing by the heads of NABU and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) at Media Centre Ukraine
Quote from Kryvonos: "Two employees are in custody, not only under investigation. We have three more employees who have been served with a notice of suspicion of committing road accidents; the investigation is ongoing. Two employees are in custody on charges of treason.
I have already mentioned that two internal investigations were immediately launched at the NABU, and I have sent a request to the SSU to provide supporting materials and evidence that confirms these two employees' involvement in Russian influence. Yesterday, I received a letter from the SSU regarding one of them, but I have not been granted permission to disclose its contents publicly.
Details: The NABU director noted that he is waiting for a response from the SSU regarding another employee and will ask permission to publish the relevant materials provided by the SSU.
"I will definitely request additional materials. I am waiting for a response regarding another employee. I will ask for permission to publish the materials provided to me. Because I do not see that they should be hidden from Ukrainian society, the bureau's staff and international partners, and I would also ask the SSU to publish all available materials on both employees in the public domain," Kryvonos said.
Background:
- The NABU stated that the searches conducted by the SSU on the morning of 21 July concerned 15 NABU employees and were conducted without court warrants. Most of the individuals are accused of involvement in the road accidents, while some are suspected of possible connections with Russia.
- Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, was detained.
- The security forces did not have court warrants to carry out the searches, but they do not consider this a violation of the law because obtaining warrants could have "caused information leaks" and "undermined the conduct of special operations" as part of investigations into cooperation with the aggressor country.
- Later, the SSU and the Prosecutor General's Office reported that Russian intelligence services had infiltrated the NABU.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!