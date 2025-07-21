Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Bureau comments on searches targeting its employees

Photos from the searches conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine on the morning of 21 July. Photo: UP sources

The searches conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) on the morning of 21 July involve 15 employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and are taking place without court warrants. Most of those involved are accused of participating in road accidents, while others are suspected of possible links to Russia, the bureau has stated.

Source: NABU

Quote from NABU: "As of now, at least 70 searches are being conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) in relation to NABU employees. The searches involve at least 15 NABU staff members. According to available information, the investigative actions are being carried out without court warrants."

Details: NABU added that in the majority of cases, the reason cited for the searches is the involvement of certain individuals in road traffic accidents.

"However, some employees are being accused of possible connections with the aggressor state. These are unrelated matters," the statement read.

NABU also noted that the SSU has simultaneously initiated an unscheduled inspection of state secret protection procedures.

Quote: "It targets NABU employees who have access to state secrets and conduct covert investigative (search) actions. As a result of this inspection, the SSU may gain access to information about NABU and SAPO’s [Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office] ongoing and planned operational measures and investigative actions. Disclosure of this information could compromise investigative operations and ongoing cases."

More details: It is also reported that the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection is conducting a scheduled inspection of NABU’s technical infrastructure.

"During one of the searches, physical force was used against a NABU detective, despite the absence of any resistance on his part," NABU stressed.

The bureau added that the director of NABU is currently on a business trip to the United Kingdom, where he had planned to meet with the foreign minister, but decided to immediately cut the visit short and return to Ukraine.

Regarding the searches and, in particular, the use of force against a NABU employee, the bureau will carry out an internal review to determine the circumstances and legal grounds for the investigative actions.

Quote: "At the same time, we emphasise that the risk of agents of influence from the aggressor state exists for any government body. However, this cannot justify halting the work of the entire institution."

Background:

In the morning, Ukrainska Pravda sources in the SSU reported that searches were underway in various oblasts of Ukraine, as the Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General’s Office were conducting a special operation to "neutralise Russian influence on NABU".

Later, the SSU and the Prosecutor General’s Office stated that they had detained Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, one of the heads of NABU’s interregional detective departments.

