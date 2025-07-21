All Sections
Ukraine's Security Service says they did not gain access to data on NABU and SAPO special operations

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 21 July 2025, 14:16
Ukraine's Security Service says they did not gain access to data on NABU and SAPO special operations
SSU employee. Photo SSU: website

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has stated that on 21 July, it launched a comprehensive audit of compliance with state secrecy legislation at the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) and has insisted that its actions were legitimate.

Source: SSU press service

Quote: "We hereby officially state that employees of the Security Service of Ukraine did not have access to information about all covert and operational measures as well as special operations conducted by NABU (National Anti-Corruption Bureau) and SAPO. The SSU’s investigation does not involve reviewing the content of such documents in their entirety.

Statements about the possible disclosure by SSU representatives of information about covert investigative actions conducted by NABU and SAPO are unfounded and manipulative.

We would like to draw particular attention to the fact that conducting urgent investigative actions without a court warrant is not a violation of the law in cases where obtaining such warrants could lead to information leaks and, in particular, could jeopardise special operations conducted as part of investigations into cooperation with the aggressor country."

Details: The SSU states that everything is being done "exclusively within the limits and in the manner provided for by law, in particular Article 37 of the Law On State Secrets".

Background

  • On 21 July, the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office announced an inspection of the SSU. The  SAPO says that the SSU's investigative actions are being carried out without the legally required notice and that the SSU has now gained access to information on all covert and operational activities as well as special operations conducted by NABU and SAPO.
  • NABU stated that the searches conducted by the SBU on the morning of 21 July concerned 15 NABU employees and were being carried out without court warrants, with most of the individuals accused of involvement in road accidents and some suspected of possible ties to Russia.

