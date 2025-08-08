All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Woman dies after being injured in Russian attack on Kherson on 8 August

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 8 August 2025, 18:32
Woman dies after being injured in Russian attack on Kherson on 8 August
Candles. Stock photo: Getty Images

A woman has died after suffering severe injuries in a Russian attack on the centre of the city of Kherson on Friday 8 August.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "Doctors fought to save the life of the 78-year-old woman until the very end. However, her injuries proved too severe."

Advertisement:

Details: Prokudin expressed his condolences to the woman's family and loved ones.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Khersonwar crimesRussiawar
Advertisement:
Preparations underway for Putin-Trump meeting next week, says White House official
Washington and Moscow preparing deal on Russian-occupied territories ahead of Trump-Putin meeting – Bloomberg
Russia hits oil depot belonging to Azerbaijani company SOCAR in Ukraine, injuring employees
Kyiv bids farewell to journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna, killed in Russian captivity – photos
Ukrainian government approves macroeconomic forecast with two scenarios
Polish PM predicts stalled phase in Russia's war against Ukraine
All News
Kherson
Russian drone drops explosives on 13-year-old boy in Kherson
Ukrainian forces report on Kherson situation and refute claims of "Russian sabotage groups infiltrating city"
Woman injured by Russian drone in Kherson
RECENT NEWS
21:12
Four injured in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
20:50
Mandatory evacuation of families with children begins in 19 settlements of Donetsk Oblast
19:56
Preparations underway for Putin-Trump meeting next week, says White House official
19:13
CNN: Pentagon allowed to reroute weapons built for Ukraine back to US stockpiles
18:42
EU Council approves €3.2bn tranche for Ukraine under Ukraine Facility
18:32
Woman dies after being injured in Russian attack on Kherson on 8 August
18:13
Reuters: Russian explosives factory bought Siemens equipment via China despite sanctions
17:56
Washington and Moscow preparing deal on Russian-occupied territories ahead of Trump-Putin meeting – Bloomberg
17:47
Russia hits oil depot belonging to Azerbaijani company SOCAR in Ukraine, injuring employees
17:35
Ukrainian intelligence attacks Russian air defence brigade on Russian soil, source says at least dozen soldiers killed
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: