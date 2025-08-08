Woman dies after being injured in Russian attack on Kherson on 8 August
Friday, 8 August 2025, 18:32
A woman has died after suffering severe injuries in a Russian attack on the centre of the city of Kherson on Friday 8 August.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook
Quote: "Doctors fought to save the life of the 78-year-old woman until the very end. However, her injuries proved too severe."
Details: Prokudin expressed his condolences to the woman's family and loved ones.
