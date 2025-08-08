All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Preparations underway for Putin-Trump meeting next week, says White House official

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 8 August 2025, 19:56
Preparations underway for Putin-Trump meeting next week, says White House official
Trump and Putin. Stock Photo: Getty Images

Preparations are underway for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, which is tentatively scheduled for the end of next week.

Source: NBC News, citing a senior White House official, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The official said that possible venues for the meeting include the UAE, Hungary, Switzerland and Rome.

Advertisement:

The official added that Russia has submitted a list of demands for a possible ceasefire, and the US is now trying "to get buy-in" from the Ukrainians and European allies.

They cautioned that further details of the Putin-Trump meeting are not yet known and may be subject to change. It is also unclear whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will attend.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpPutinnegotiations
Advertisement:
Preparations underway for Putin-Trump meeting next week, says White House official
Washington and Moscow preparing deal on Russian-occupied territories ahead of Trump-Putin meeting – Bloomberg
Russia hits oil depot belonging to Azerbaijani company SOCAR in Ukraine, injuring employees
Kyiv bids farewell to journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna, killed in Russian captivity – photos
Ukrainian government approves macroeconomic forecast with two scenarios
Polish PM predicts stalled phase in Russia's war against Ukraine
All News
Trump
Washington and Moscow preparing deal on Russian-occupied territories ahead of Trump-Putin meeting – Bloomberg
Trump spoke with Italy's PM about possible meeting with Putin in Rome – Sky News
EU dismayed that Trump has not put "a single iota of pressure" on Putin
RECENT NEWS
21:12
updatedOne killed and five injured in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo
20:50
Mandatory evacuation of families with children begins in 19 settlements of Donetsk Oblast
19:56
Preparations underway for Putin-Trump meeting next week, says White House official
19:13
CNN: Pentagon allowed to reroute weapons built for Ukraine back to US stockpiles
18:42
EU Council approves €3.2bn tranche for Ukraine under Ukraine Facility
18:32
Woman dies after being injured in Russian attack on Kherson on 8 August
18:13
Reuters: Russian explosives factory bought Siemens equipment via China despite sanctions
17:56
Washington and Moscow preparing deal on Russian-occupied territories ahead of Trump-Putin meeting – Bloomberg
17:47
Russia hits oil depot belonging to Azerbaijani company SOCAR in Ukraine, injuring employees
17:35
Ukrainian intelligence attacks Russian air defence brigade on Russian soil, source says at least dozen soldiers killed
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: