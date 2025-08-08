Preparations underway for Putin-Trump meeting next week, says White House official
Preparations are underway for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, which is tentatively scheduled for the end of next week.
Source: NBC News, citing a senior White House official, as reported by European Pravda
Details: The official said that possible venues for the meeting include the UAE, Hungary, Switzerland and Rome.
The official added that Russia has submitted a list of demands for a possible ceasefire, and the US is now trying "to get buy-in" from the Ukrainians and European allies.
They cautioned that further details of the Putin-Trump meeting are not yet known and may be subject to change. It is also unclear whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will attend.
Background:
- Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters earlier that a meeting between Putin and Trump is expected in the coming days – possibly next week.
- Trump said he believed there was a good chance that there will be a meeting with Putin in the near future.
- Sky News reported that Trump has spoken with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni about holding the meeting with Putin in Rome.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!