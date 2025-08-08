Preparations underway for Putin-Trump meeting next week, says White House official

Preparations are underway for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, which is tentatively scheduled for the end of next week.

Source: NBC News, citing a senior White House official, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The official said that possible venues for the meeting include the UAE, Hungary, Switzerland and Rome.

Advertisement:

The official added that Russia has submitted a list of demands for a possible ceasefire, and the US is now trying "to get buy-in" from the Ukrainians and European allies.

They cautioned that further details of the Putin-Trump meeting are not yet known and may be subject to change. It is also unclear whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will attend.

Background:

Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters earlier that a meeting between Putin and Trump is expected in the coming days – possibly next week.

Trump said he believed there was a good chance that there will be a meeting with Putin in the near future.

Sky News reported that Trump has spoken with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni about holding the meeting with Putin in Rome.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!