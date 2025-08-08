Trump spoke with Italy's PM about possible meeting with Putin in Rome – Sky News
US President Donald Trump has spoken with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni about the possibility of holding a meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Rome.
Source: Sky News, citing informed sources within the Italian government, as reported by European Pravda
Details: The sources said that on 7 August, Trump and Meloni discussed the possibility of holding a meeting with Putin in Rome next week.
The sources added that if the US president and the Russian leader did meet in Rome, it would be at the Vatican City.
A spokesperson for the Italian Foreign Ministry told Sky News that Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani believes that "no matter how and wherever a genuine diplomatic dialogue between Russia and Ukraine proceeds, Italy will be ready to support this process sincerely and constructively".
It is worth noting that if Italy or the Vatican were chosen as the venue for negotiations between Trump and Putin, the issue of the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for the Kremlin leader would arise. Should Putin set foot in Italy, the country would be compelled by the Rome Statute to arrest him.
Background:
- Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters earlier that a meeting between Putin and Trump is expected in the coming days – possibly next week.
- Trump said he believed there was a good chance that there will be a meeting with Putin in the near future.
- An unnamed White House official told The New York Post that the potential meeting between Trump and Putin would take place only if Putin also met with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
- However, Trump later denied this information.
