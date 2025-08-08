All Sections
Ulyana Krychkovska, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 8 August 2025, 16:23
Trump spoke with Italy's PM about possible meeting with Putin in Rome – Sky News

US President Donald Trump has spoken with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni about the possibility of holding a meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Rome.

Source: Sky News, citing informed sources within the Italian government, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The sources said that on 7 August, Trump and Meloni discussed the possibility of holding a meeting with Putin in Rome next week.

The sources added that if the US president and the Russian leader did meet in Rome, it would be at the Vatican City.

A spokesperson for the Italian Foreign Ministry told Sky News that Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani believes that "no matter how and wherever a genuine diplomatic dialogue between Russia and Ukraine proceeds, Italy will be ready to support this process sincerely and constructively".

It is worth noting that if Italy or the Vatican were chosen as the venue for negotiations between Trump and Putin, the issue of the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for the Kremlin leader would arise. Should Putin set foot in Italy, the country would be compelled by the Rome Statute to arrest him.

Background:

