Russians occupy two settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
Saturday, 9 August 2025, 02:18
DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, reported on the night of 8-9 August that the Russians had occupied two settlements in Donetsk Oblast and advanced on several other fronts.
Source: DeepState
Quote: "The enemy has occupied Novokhatske and Tolstoi and has also advanced near Verkhnokamianske, Novospaske, Nykanorivka, Voskresenka, Zelenyi Hai and Toretsk."
Background:
- The General Staff reported that on 8 August the Russians had conducted the most attacks on the Pokrovske front, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 33 assault actions.
- On the morning of 5 August, DeepState posted a report revealing that Russian forces had occupied the village of Popiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast.
- Donetsk Oblast Military Administration reported that 21,700 civilians remain in the active combat zone in the oblast, including 115 children.
