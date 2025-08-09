All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians occupy two settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 9 August 2025, 02:18
Russians occupy two settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
Russian-occupied territories are marked in red. Map: DeepState

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, reported on the night of 8-9 August that the Russians had occupied two settlements in Donetsk Oblast and advanced on several other fronts.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy has occupied Novokhatske and Tolstoi and has also advanced near Verkhnokamianske, Novospaske, Nykanorivka, Voskresenka, Zelenyi Hai and Toretsk."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • The General Staff reported that on 8 August the Russians had conducted the most attacks on the Pokrovske front, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 33 assault actions.
  • On the morning of 5 August, DeepState posted a report revealing that Russian forces had occupied the village of Popiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast.
  • Donetsk Oblast Military Administration reported that 21,700 civilians remain in the active combat zone in the oblast, including 115 children.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

occupationDonetsk OblastRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on Rosatom and Russia's energy sector
Russians attack minibus in Kherson suburbs: two people killed, sixteen injured – photo
Zelenskyy on "territory swap": We will not give our land to Russian occupier
Senior officials from US, Ukraine and EU to meet in UK ahead of Trump-Putin summit – Axios
Trump: There should be territory swap in the interests of both Ukraine and Russia
Washington and Moscow preparing deal on Russian-occupied territories ahead of Trump-Putin meeting – Bloomberg
All News
occupation
Washington and Moscow preparing deal on Russian-occupied territories ahead of Trump-Putin meeting – Bloomberg
Described like merchandise: Russians run website listing Ukrainian children from occupied territories for adoption
Russians threatened to persecute her: mother with five kids brought back from occupied Crimea
RECENT NEWS
11:19
Number of injured in overnight attack on Chuhuiv rises to six, including child
10:47
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on Rosatom and Russia's energy sector
10:18
Canada supports lowering price cap on Russian oil
10:10
Alaska governor ready to host "historic meeting" between Trump and Putin
09:53
Russians attack minibus in Kherson suburbs: two people killed, sixteen injured – photo
09:44
Two people killed as Russian FPV drone attacks car in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:34
Russia attacks Ukraine with 47 drones and missiles: air defence downs 16 UAVs and Iskander-K cruise missile
09:08
Zelenskyy on "territory swap": We will not give our land to Russian occupier
08:30
Pokrovsk front sees over 45 combat clashes out of 163 over past day - Ukraine's General Staff
07:37
Russian missile strike on Dnipro: three people injured, buildings and cars damaged – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: