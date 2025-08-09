Russians occupy two settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, reported on the night of 8-9 August that the Russians had occupied two settlements in Donetsk Oblast and advanced on several other fronts.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy has occupied Novokhatske and Tolstoi and has also advanced near Verkhnokamianske, Novospaske, Nykanorivka, Voskresenka, Zelenyi Hai and Toretsk."

Background:

The General Staff reported that on 8 August the Russians had conducted the most attacks on the Pokrovske front, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 33 assault actions.

On the morning of 5 August, DeepState posted a report revealing that Russian forces had occupied the village of Popiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast.

Donetsk Oblast Military Administration reported that 21,700 civilians remain in the active combat zone in the oblast, including 115 children.

