Zelenskyy may join Putin-Trump summit on 15 August – CBS News

Donald Trump at a bilateral meeting with Vladimir Putin at the G20 Leaders Summit in Osaka on 28 June 2019. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may join the summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, scheduled for 15 August in Alaska.

Source: CBS News

Details: A senior White House official told CBS News that final plans for the summit have not yet been agreed and there is still a possibility that Zelenskyy could be involved in the event in some way.

Background:

Trump announced a meeting with Putin planned for 15 August 2025 in the US state of Alaska.

Earlier, the White House stated that Trump was willing to meet both Putin and Zelenskyy. However, on Friday 8 August, Trump suggested he might first meet only with Putin.

The Wall Street Journal stated that Putin had told Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff that Russia would cease hostilities in Ukraine in exchange for significant territorial concessions from Kyiv and international recognition of the occupied territories.

