All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy may join Putin-Trump summit on 15 August – CBS News

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 9 August 2025, 03:17
Zelenskyy may join Putin-Trump summit on 15 August – CBS News
Donald Trump at a bilateral meeting with Vladimir Putin at the G20 Leaders Summit in Osaka on 28 June 2019. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may join the summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, scheduled for 15 August in Alaska.

Source: CBS News

Details: A senior White House official told CBS News that final plans for the summit have not yet been agreed and there is still a possibility that Zelenskyy could be involved in the event in some way.

Advertisement:

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpPutinnegotiationsZelenskyy
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on Rosatom and Russia's energy sector
Russians attack minibus in Kherson suburbs: two people killed, sixteen injured – photo
Zelenskyy on "territory swap": We will not give our land to Russian occupier
Senior officials from US, Ukraine and EU to meet in UK ahead of Trump-Putin summit – Axios
Trump: There should be territory swap in the interests of both Ukraine and Russia
Washington and Moscow preparing deal on Russian-occupied territories ahead of Trump-Putin meeting – Bloomberg
All News
Trump
Trump and Putin to meet in Alaska on 15 August
Trump: There should be territory swap in the interests of both Ukraine and Russia
Preparations underway for Putin-Trump meeting next week, says White House official
RECENT NEWS
11:19
Number of injured in overnight attack on Chuhuiv rises to six, including child
10:47
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on Rosatom and Russia's energy sector
10:18
Canada supports lowering price cap on Russian oil
10:10
Alaska governor ready to host "historic meeting" between Trump and Putin
09:53
Russians attack minibus in Kherson suburbs: two people killed, sixteen injured – photo
09:44
Two people killed as Russian FPV drone attacks car in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:34
Russia attacks Ukraine with 47 drones and missiles: air defence downs 16 UAVs and Iskander-K cruise missile
09:08
Zelenskyy on "territory swap": We will not give our land to Russian occupier
08:30
Pokrovsk front sees over 45 combat clashes out of 163 over past day - Ukraine's General Staff
07:37
Russian missile strike on Dnipro: three people injured, buildings and cars damaged – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: