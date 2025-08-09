Putin tells US he will end the war in exchange for Ukraine's Donbas – WSJ

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has told Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy, that Russia will halt military action in Ukraine in exchange for significant territorial concessions from Kyiv and international recognition of the occupied territories.

Details: The sources stated that Putin had told Witkoff that he would agree to a full ceasefire if Ukraine withdrew its forces from the entire territory of Donetsk Oblast. In that case, Russia would control Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts as well as Crimea, annexed in 2014, which Moscow demands be recognised as its sovereign territory.

European and Ukrainian officials, who were briefed this week by Trump and Witkoff during a series of phone calls, expressed serious concerns, believing that the Kremlin was not taking on any meaningful commitments apart from halting hostilities. They said they feared Putin was simply using this proposal as a tactical move to avoid harsh new sanctions and tariffs from the US, without any real intention to end the war.

Two European officials reported that Witkoff had said on Friday 8 August that the proposal consisted of two stages. In the first stage, Ukraine would withdraw its troops from Donetsk and the line of contact would be frozen. Then, in the second stage, Putin and Trump would agree on a final peace plan, which would later be coordinated with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump acknowledged that Putin's initiative was not a breakthrough but attractive enough to begin preparations for a bilateral summit, which could take place as early as next week.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly stressed that he is ready to discuss territorial issues only after a full and unconditional ceasefire from Russia.

Putin's proposal did not address security guarantees for Ukraine or its aspirations for NATO membership. As part of the proposal, Putin said his government would adopt a law committing Russia not to attack Ukraine or Europe, but the EU responded with deep scepticism.

Quote: "Putin's gambit appeared to be designed in part to ratchet up domestic pressure on Zelenskyy, as many Ukrainians want the war to end but are also opposed to surrendering big chunks of territory. The proposal could now shift pressure onto Kyiv to negotiate a deal and help Moscow sidestep new US sanctions."

