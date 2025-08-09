Alaska governor ready to host "historic meeting" between Trump and Putin

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy is pleased that his state will be the venue for the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Dunleavy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Dunleavy welcomed the forthcoming meeting between Trump and Putin, which will take place "in the great state of Alaska".

He believes no other place plays a more important role in national defence, energy security and Arctic leadership than his state.

Therefore, in Dunleavy’s view, "It's fitting that discussions of global importance take place here".

Quote: "Today, we remain a gateway for diplomacy, commerce, and security in one of the most critical regions on earth. The world will be watching, and Alaska stands ready to host this historic meeting."

Background: The meeting between Trump and Putin is scheduled to take place on 15 August in Alaska, with both sides confirming the date and location.

