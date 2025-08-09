All Sections
Alaska governor ready to host "historic meeting" between Trump and Putin

Ulyana Krychkovska, Olga KatsimonSaturday, 9 August 2025, 10:10
Alaska governor ready to host historic meeting between Trump and Putin
Mike Dunleavy. Photo: X (Twitter)

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy is pleased that his state will be the venue for the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Dunleavy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Dunleavy welcomed the forthcoming meeting between Trump and Putin, which will take place "in the great state of Alaska".

He believes no other place plays a more important role in national defence, energy security and Arctic leadership than his state.

Therefore, in Dunleavy’s view, "It's fitting that discussions of global importance take place here".

Quote: "Today, we remain a gateway for diplomacy, commerce, and security in one of the most critical regions on earth. The world will be watching, and Alaska stands ready to host this historic meeting."

Background: The meeting between Trump and Putin is scheduled to take place on 15 August in Alaska, with both sides confirming the date and location.

