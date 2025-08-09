Zelenskyy-Macron call: Russians cannot deceive anyone again

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron on 9 August, emphasising the need to achieve real peace in Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda; Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: Zelenskyy thanked Macron for his support and "exchanged views on the diplomatic situation".

The president said that Ukraine, France and other partners are ready to work "as productively as possible for the sake of real peace".

"It is truly important that the Russians do not succeed in deceiving anyone again. We all need a genuine end to the war and reliable security foundations for Ukraine and other European nations," Zelenskyy summed up.

Background:

Amid news of the upcoming meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska on 15 August, as well as media claims that Washington and Moscow want to reach an agreement to end the war in Ukraine that would lock in Russia's occupation of part of the territories seized during its full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that "the answer to the Ukrainian territorial question is already there in the Constitution of Ukraine".

