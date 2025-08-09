All Sections
Zelenskyy-Macron call: Russians cannot deceive anyone again

Oleh PavliukSaturday, 9 August 2025, 17:10
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron on 9 August, emphasising the need to achieve real peace in Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda; Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: Zelenskyy thanked Macron for his support and "exchanged views on the diplomatic situation".

The president said that Ukraine, France and other partners are ready to work "as productively as possible for the sake of real peace".

"It is truly important that the Russians do not succeed in deceiving anyone again. We all need a genuine end to the war and reliable security foundations for Ukraine and other European nations," Zelenskyy summed up.

Background:

