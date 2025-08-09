Macron stresses importance of Ukraine and Europe's participation in peace talks

French President Emmanuel Macron has emphasised the need for Ukraine and Europe to participate in the future peaceful settlement of full-scale Russian aggression.

Source: Macron on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Macron said that he had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday.

"We remain determined to support Ukraine, working in a spirit of unity and building on the work undertaken within the framework of the Coalition of the Willing. Ukraine’s future cannot be decided without the Ukrainians, who have been fighting for their freedom and security for over three years now," he stressed.

The French president added that Europe must also participate in the peaceful settlement in Ukraine, "as it concerns their security."

"I will continue to coordinate closely with President Zelensky and our European partners," Macron concluded.

Background: Amid news of the upcoming meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska on 15 August, as well as media claims that Washington and Moscow want to reach an agreement to end the war in Ukraine that would lock in Russia's occupation of part of the territories seized during its full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that "the answer to the Ukrainian territorial question is already there in the Constitution of Ukraine".

