All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine and Europeans present their plan for negotiations with Putin to US – WSJ

Oleh Pavliuk, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 9 August 2025, 19:05
Ukraine and Europeans present their plan for negotiations with Putin to US – WSJ
Stock photo: Getty Images

European countries and Ukraine have responded to the "Russian ceasefire plan" with a counterproposal, which, in their opinion, should form the basis for upcoming negotiations between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Source: The Wall Street Journal with reference to two informed European officials, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The proposal from Kyiv and its allies calls for a mandatory ceasefire before any other steps are taken, as well as any "exchange of territories" only on a mutual basis – that is, if Ukraine withdraws its troops from some regions, Russia must withdraw its troops from others, writes the WSJ.

Advertisement:

"You can’t start a process by ceding territory in the middle of fighting," one of the publication's sources said.

In addition, this plan stipulates that any territorial concessions by Kyiv must be backed by ironclad security guarantees – in particular, Ukraine's potential membership in NATO, the article says.

WSJ sources say the goal of the plan is for Europe and Ukraine to establish a common red line that should apply to any potential negotiations with Russia.

This proposal was presented on Saturday at a meeting of national security advisers. The American side was represented by Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Trump’s special envoys Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg.

European representatives told them that Ukraine's future cannot be discussed without Ukraine and that Europe will continue to provide Ukraine with weapons and funds regardless of the US position, one source told the WSJ.

Background: Amid news of the upcoming meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska on 15 August, as well as media claims that Washington and Moscow want to reach an agreement to end the war in Ukraine that would lock in Russia's occupation of part of the territories seized during its full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that "the answer to the Ukrainian territorial question is already there in the Constitution of Ukraine".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

EuropenegotiationsUSARussia
Advertisement:
Macron stresses importance of Ukraine and Europe's participation in peace talks
Zelenskyy to Spanish PM: Main thing is that Russia does not impose unrealistic conditions again
Trump's envoy Witkoff may have misunderstood Putin's demands regarding ceasefire in Ukraine – Bild
Ukraine's Defence Ministry introduces new spokesperson
Ukrainian Security Service drones hit Shahed drone warehouse in Russia's Tatarstan, flying 1,300 km – video
Russians launch two attacks on minibus in Kherson suburbs, killing two people and injuring 19
All News
Europe
Zelenskyy stresses Europe's role in peace talks with Russia
"It is a matter of nuclear deterrence": France expects real threat from Russia by 2030
EU Commission reveals what anti-corruption demands President von der Leyen set out in talks with Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
19:45
Russians injure two people in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
19:05
Ukraine and Europeans present their plan for negotiations with Putin to US – WSJ
18:41
Macron stresses importance of Ukraine and Europe's participation in peace talks
18:16
Zelenskyy to Spanish PM: Main thing is that Russia does not impose unrealistic conditions again
17:57
Russia attempts to downplay US role in diplomatic breakthrough between Azerbaijan and Armenia
17:41
Baltic and Czech foreign ministers back Ukraine ahead of Putin-Trump summit
17:26
Russians attack residential building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, leaving woman dead
17:10
Zelenskyy-Macron call: Russians cannot deceive anyone again
16:57
Russian drone attacks store in Kharkiv, injuring 6, including 17-year-old girl
15:50
Zelenskyy: We see no changes in Russia's position on ending war
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: