Zelenskyy and his office head Yermak share details of advisers' meeting in UK

Yermak, Umierov, David Lammy and JD Vance in the UK on 9 August. Photo: Yermak on Telegram

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has shared details of the UK meeting between representatives of the United States, Ukraine and European countries at the level of national security advisers.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address on 9 August; Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I have just received a report from our team in the United Kingdom – from Andrii Yermak. There have been talks between security representatives of the United States and Europe – Ukraine, the United States – Vice President Vance, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, and Poland.

The meeting was constructive. All our messages were conveyed. Our arguments are being heard. The risks are being taken into account. The path to peace for Ukraine must be determined together – and only together – with Ukraine. This is fundamental.

And it is important that our joint approaches and shared vision work toward a genuine peace. A consolidated position. A ceasefire. An end to the occupation. An end to the war."

Details: In his address, Zelenskyy also said that contacts with the American side regarding efforts to end the war "are ongoing almost around the clock – at various levels, we are not making everything public".

Later, Andrii Yermak stressed that, together with Rustem Umierov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, they participated in meetings with European security advisers, the UK foreign secretary and the US vice president.

"We offered clear points: a reliable, lasting peace is only possible with Ukraine at the negotiating table, with respect for our sovereignty and no recognition of occupation. A ceasefire is necessary. The line of contact is not the border. Our partners support us not only with words – assistance will continue militarily, financially and through sanctions until the aggression stops," Yermak stated.

He also thanked US Vice President JD Vance "for taking part in the joint discussions, respecting all viewpoints, and his efforts toward a reliable peace".

Yermak posted photos from the meetings.

Photo: Yermak on Telegram

Background:

On 9 August, the UK confirmed plans for a meeting of national security advisers from the US, Ukraine and European countries to discuss ways to end Russia’s full-scale aggression.

The Wall Street Journal reported that at the meeting, Ukraine and European representatives presented the US with their plan, intended as the basis for future negotiations with Russia to end the war. It was reported that from the US side, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg participated in the meeting.

