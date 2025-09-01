Russians kill five people in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts

Five people have been killed and 10 injured in Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration; Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The Russians attacked the Polohy district in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the morning of 1 September.

Quote from Fedorov: "Two people were killed in the enemy attack on the Polohy district. The Russians attacked the village of Omelnyk with guided bombs. Houses were destroyed. A married couple – a man and a woman, both aged 64 – were killed in one of them."

Details: Russian strikes killed two people in Bilytske and Iverske and injured eight in Donetsk Oblast.

A Russian drone hit a car in the Kupiansk district, killing one person and injuring another.

Quote from Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office: "A Russian FPV drone hit a car in the village of Podoly in the Kupiansk district on 31 August at around 22:30. A 59-year-old man has been hospitalised with injuries. His wife, 51, was killed. The car was damaged."

Details: In addition, a Russian drone hit a civilian car in the Bilopillia hromada in Sumy Oblast on the evening of 31 August, seriously injuring a 41-year-old woman. She has been hospitalised. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

