Russia loses 990 soldiers over past day

Ukrainian tank engaging its target. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 990 soldiers killed and wounded and 29 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 10 September 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 1,091,000 (+990) military personnel

military personnel 11,172 (+3) tanks

tanks 23,262 (+1) armoured combat vehicles

armoured combat vehicles 32,606 (+29) artillery systems

artillery systems 1,483 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems

multiple-launch rocket systems 1,217 (+0) air defence systems

422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

341 (+0) helicopters

57,851 (+347) operational-tactical UAVs

operational-tactical UAVs 3,691 (+0) cruise missiles

28 (+0) ships/boats

1 (+0) submarine

61,290 (+83) vehicles and fuel tankers

vehicles and fuel tankers 3,964 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

