Russia loses 990 soldiers over past day
Wednesday, 10 September 2025, 08:01
Russia has lost 990 soldiers killed and wounded and 29 artillery systems over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 10 September 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 1,091,000 (+990) military personnel
- 11,172 (+3) tanks
- 23,262 (+1) armoured combat vehicles
- 32,606 (+29) artillery systems
- 1,483 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 1,217 (+0) air defence systems
- 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 341 (+0) helicopters
- 57,851 (+347) operational-tactical UAVs
- 3,691 (+0) cruise missiles
- 28 (+0) ships/boats
- 1 (+0) submarine
- 61,290 (+83) vehicles and fuel tankers
- 3,964 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!