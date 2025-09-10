All Sections
Russia loses 990 soldiers over past day

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 10 September 2025, 08:01
Russia loses 990 soldiers over past day
Ukrainian tank engaging its target. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 990 soldiers killed and wounded and 29 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 10 September 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,091,000 (+990) military personnel
  • 11,172 (+3) tanks
  • 23,262 (+1) armoured combat vehicles
  • 32,606 (+29) artillery systems
  • 1,483 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 1,217 (+0) air defence systems
  • 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 341 (+0) helicopters
  • 57,851 (+347) operational-tactical UAVs
  • 3,691 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats
  • 1 (+0) submarine
  • 61,290 (+83) vehicles and fuel tankers
  • 3,964 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed. 

