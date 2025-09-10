Russian strike on Yarova in Donetsk Oblast kills 25 and injures 18

Russian forces carried out an airstrike on the village of Yarova in Donetsk Oblast on 9 September, killing 25 civilians and injuring 18 while pensions were being distributed.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Filashkin said the strike had also damaged a service vehicle belonging to Ukraine’s national postal service Ukrposhta.

In Sloviansk, 15 houses, a non-residential building and an industrial area were damaged. In Kramatorsk, 18 apartment blocks, 4 administrative buildings, a shop, a café and 2 vehicles were damaged. In Semenivka, one person was killed and a house was damaged. In Kostiantynivka, two people were killed and two injured, and nine houses, five apartment buildings, a car park and a vehicle were damaged.

Three houses were damaged in the town of Siversk in the Bakhmut district.

Russian forces attacked populated areas in Donetsk Oblast 42 times over the course of the day. A total of 227 people, including 46 children, were evacuated from the frontline areas on 9 September.

Background: Russian forces dropped an aerial bomb on Yarova in Donetsk Oblast as pensions were being handed out to civilians. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that "such Russian strikes must not be left without an appropriate response from the world".

