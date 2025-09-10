Newly released photos show Russian Gerbera drone that crashed in Poland without exploding

Photos have emerged of a Russian Gerbera drone that crashed in a field in Poland, roughly 300 km from the Ukrainian border.

Details: The images were posted on the Facebook account Nocna Jazda Tomaszów Mazowiecki. The drone was found near Mnichów, close to the town of Opoczno in Łódź Voivodeship. The photos show no evidence that the UAV had been brought down by air defence systems.

"I can confirm that the drone has been found. Appropriate services are working at the scene, so I cannot provide further details," Marcin Baranowski, the head of Opoczno district, told Polish news portal RMF 24.

The first of the Russian drones shot down by the Polish military after violating the country’s airspace during Russia’s large-scale attack on Ukraine was discovered in the village of Czosnówka in Biała Podlaska County.

Another drone fell on a residential building in the village of Wyryki-Wola near Włodawa, damaging the roof and a car parked nearby.

A drone fuselage was found in the village of Cześniki near Zamość, close to a cemetery. Two more drones were located in Parczew County, and fortunately, no one was harmed. Police are investigating additional reports of drone discoveries.

