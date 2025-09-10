All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Newly released photos show Russian Gerbera drone that crashed in Poland without exploding

Khrystyna Bondarieva Wednesday, 10 September 2025, 12:47
Newly released photos show Russian Gerbera drone that crashed in Poland without exploding
Photo: Nocna Jazda Tomaszów Mazowiecki on Facebook

Photos have emerged of a Russian Gerbera drone that crashed in a field in Poland, roughly 300 km from the Ukrainian border.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The images were posted on the Facebook account Nocna Jazda Tomaszów Mazowiecki. The drone was found near Mnichów, close to the town of Opoczno in Łódź Voivodeship. The photos show no evidence that the UAV had been brought down by air defence systems.

Advertisement:

"I can confirm that the drone has been found. Appropriate services are working at the scene, so I cannot provide further details," Marcin Baranowski, the head of Opoczno district, told Polish news portal RMF 24.

 

Background:

  • The first of the Russian drones shot down by the Polish military after violating the country’s airspace during Russia’s large-scale attack on Ukraine was discovered in the village of Czosnówka in Biała Podlaska County.
  • Another drone fell on a residential building in the village of Wyryki-Wola near Włodawa, damaging the roof and a car parked nearby.
  • A drone fuselage was found in the village of Cześniki near Zamość, close to a cemetery. Two more drones were located in Parczew County, and fortunately, no one was harmed. Police are investigating additional reports of drone discoveries.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

PolanddronesRussia
Advertisement:
Ukrainian forces strike one of Russia's largest oil refineries with drones
Zelenskyy: Russian drone infiltrates Romanian airspace for 50 minutes
Poland scrambles jets and closes Lublin airport due to Russian drones in Ukraine's airspace
Cross sawn off Ukrainian church in Poland, ambassador demands that vandals be punished
Trump sets conditions for NATO allies before imposing "major" sanctions on Russia
Drones strike 2 Russian shadow fleet tankers at oil port of Primorsk – Reuters
All News
Poland
NATO to discuss response to Russian drone incursion into Poland
NATO not treating Russian drone incursion into Poland as attack on Alliance – Reuters
No reason to panic, says Polish PM after Russian drone attack on Poland
RECENT NEWS
10:40
Trump doubts his ability to influence Putin, Axios says
10:07
Ukrainian forces strike one of Russia's largest oil refineries with drones
09:59
US secretary of state doubts Russia deliberately targeted Poland with its drones
09:27
Russia attacks Ukraine with Iskander missile and 58 drones: hits recorded at 3 locations
09:14
Six civilians killed, 28 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day
07:07
Ukrainian Navy strikes Russian Black Sea Fleet communications hub in occupied Crimea
06:48
Russia loses 880 soldiers over past day
05:21
Drones hit oil refinery in Russia's Leningrad Oblast – video
22:54
Russians injure 5 civilians in Nikopol district, including child
21:25
Explosion on railway tracks in Russia kills National Guard officers, trains delayed
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: