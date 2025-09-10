Drone falls on house in Poland near border with Belarus

Polish authorities have reported that a drone has fallen on a residential building in a village near the border with Belarus.

Source: Polish news portal RMF24, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The drone crashed onto a house in the village of Wyryki-Wola near Włodawa, damaging the roof and a car parked nearby.

Advertisement:

The aftermath of the drone fall in Poland Photo: Polsat News

No fire broke out and no one was injured.

Firefighters and other emergency services are at the scene.

It is yet unclear whether the drone that crashed was one of those shot down by the Polish military or fell without being intercepted.

Background:

Previously, Poland found the first Russian drone shot down by its military after the UAV violated Polish airspace during Russia’s large-scale attack on Ukraine.

On the night of 9-10 September, Poland confirmed the violation of its airspace by drones during a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine and shot some down for the first time. Podlaskie, Masovian and Lublin voivodeships were at the highest risk.

Several drones were later confirmed shot down. Officials explained that this unprecedented decision had been made due to the act of aggression and the threat to civilian safety.

Between 11 and 20 drones violated Polish airspace on the night of 9-10 September, Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz has said.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!