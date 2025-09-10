All Sections
Drone falls on house in Poland near border with Belarus

Ivanna Kostina, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 10 September 2025, 10:58
Drone falls on house in Poland near border with Belarus

Polish authorities have reported that a drone has fallen on a residential building in a village near the border with Belarus.

Source: Polish news portal RMF24, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: The drone crashed onto a house in the village of Wyryki-Wola near Włodawa, damaging the roof and a car parked nearby.

The aftermath of the drone fall in Poland
Photo: Polsat News

No fire broke out and no one was injured. 

Firefighters and other emergency services are at the scene.

It is yet unclear whether the drone that crashed was one of those shot down by the Polish military or fell without being intercepted.

Background:

