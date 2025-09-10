NATO secretary general gives no comment on intentionality of Russia's airspace violation on Poland but pledges protection from NATO

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said that a full assessment of the incident involving Russian drones in Poland is still ongoing, and therefore he would not comment on whether it was a deliberate attack or a mistake.

Source: Rutte on Wednesday, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rutte was asked directly if there was an early assessment of Russia’s intentions – whether it was a deliberate attack, intentional violation, or an error.

"Yes, as I said, a full assessment is ongoing. But of course, whether it was intentionally [done] or not, it is absolutely reckless. It is absolutely dangerous. But as I said, the full assessment is ongoing," Rutte replied.

Rutte stressed that Russia must stop escalating the war and cease violating Allied airspace.

"And know that we stand ready, that we are vigilant, and that we will defend every inch of NATO territory," he said.

He added that the North Atlantic Council convened on Wednesday morning to discuss the situation in light of Poland’s request for consultations under Article 4 of the Washington Treaty.

"Allies expressed solidarity with Poland and denounced Russia’s reckless behaviour. A full assessment of the incident is ongoing. What is clear is that the violation last night is not an isolated incident," Rutte noted.

He also underlined that NATO will closely monitor the situation along the eastern flank, with the Alliance’s air defence systems kept on constant alert.

Background: Meanwhile, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán commented that the incident with Russian drones in Poland proves Hungary’s policy of calling for "peace" in the war between Ukraine and Russia is the right one.

