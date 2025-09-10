German defence minister says there is constant threat from Russia

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, following the violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones, has stated that he sees a constant threat from Russia and suggested that the drones may have deliberately entered Polish territory.

Source: Tagesschau, as reported by European Pravda

Details: After the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace, Pistorius warned of a constant threat from Russia.

He said during a government question session in the Bundestag that it consisted of provocations by Russian forces in Baltic airspace, in the Baltic Sea, undersea waters, as well as in Central Europe through hybrid attacks or such flights.

The German defence minister stressed his support for consultations under Article 4 of the NATO Treaty.

Pistorius also suggested that the Russian drones deliberately entered Polish airspace. He said that the drones were clearly directed on this course.

Background:

Seven drones were found in Poland after Russia’s night-time attack, along with remnants of one missile.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reported that the military had initially counted 19 violations of the country’s airspace.

Meanwhile, Polish government spokesman Adam Szłapka stated that NATO had invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty in response to the Russian drone attacks on Polish territory.

