Poland says NATO invoked Article 4 of the Treaty following Russian drone incursion

Ulyana Krychkovska, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 10 September 2025, 15:30
Flags of EU, Poland and NATO. Stock Photo: Getty Images

Polish government spokesperson Adam Szłapka has confirmed that NATO has invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty in response to a Russian drone attack on the country.

Source: Adam Szłapka to Polish media outlet Polsat News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Article 4 requires Alliance member states to hold joint consultations whenever they perceive a threat to the territorial integrity, political independence, or security of any member nation.

Earlier, on 10 September, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the country had formally requested consultations with NATO states under Article 4 in response to the Russian drone incursion.

Szłapka added that NATO had formally applied the article and that consultations were already underway as part of the procedure.

Background: 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

