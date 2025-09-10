All Sections
Early estimates indicate 19 violations of Polish airspace

Mariya YemetsWednesday, 10 September 2025, 12:59
Donald Tusk. Photo: Facebook

Early estimates indicate 19 drones have violated Polish airspace, Prime Minister Donald Tusk has reported.

Source: RMF 24, a Polish news portal, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tusk stated that Polish troops counted 19 UAVs that had violated the airspace.

"There have been 19 airspace violations detected and tracked. And this is not the final data," said the prime minister. "For the first time during this war, a significant portion of these drones entered Poland directly from Belarus."

Meanwhile, maps from Ukrainian military analysts indicate that the drones entering Poland from Belarus had first entered Belarus from Ukraine.

Tusk noted that Polish and allied patrol fighter jets had downed "at least three" drones that were deemed to pose a direct threat.

He also reported that Warsaw is set to invoke Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which stipulates that member states shall consult together whenever, in the opinion of any of them, the territorial integrity, political independence, or security of any of the parties is threatened.

Background:

