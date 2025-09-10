Seven Russian drones and wreckage from unknown missile reportedly found in Poland

Seven drones and wreckage from a missile have been found in Poland following a Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of 9-10 September.

Source: Polish radio station RMF FM, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The drones were located as follows: five in the Lublin region, one in the Łódź region, and one in the Warmian-Masurian region.

Advertisement:

In Lublin Voivodeship, drones were found in Czesniki, Czosnówka, Wyryki (where a building roof was damaged), Krzywowierzba, Wohyń, and Wyhalew (where wreckage from a missile of unknown origin was discovered). It is yet unclear whether the missile wreckage is linked to the latest Russian attack.

Additional drones were discovered in Łódź Voivodeship (Mniszek) and in Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship (Olesno).

Background:

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reported that 19 drones had violated the country’s airspace overnight, citing early reports. Air defence units shot down four drones, the last one at 06:45 local time.

Tusk also noted that Poland is consulting NATO allies under Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty following the Russian drone incursion on the night of 9-10 September.

