All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Seven Russian drones and wreckage from unknown missile reportedly found in Poland

Ivanna Kostina, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 10 September 2025, 13:49
Seven Russian drones and wreckage from unknown missile reportedly found in Poland
Photo: Nocna Jazda Tomaszów Mazowiecki on Facebook

Seven drones and wreckage from a missile have been found in Poland following a Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of 9-10 September.

Source: Polish radio station RMF FM, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The drones were located as follows: five in the Lublin region, one in the Łódź region, and one in the Warmian-Masurian region.

Advertisement:

In Lublin Voivodeship, drones were found in Czesniki, Czosnówka, Wyryki (where a building roof was damaged), Krzywowierzba, Wohyń, and Wyhalew (where wreckage from a missile of unknown origin was discovered). It is yet unclear whether the missile wreckage is linked to the latest Russian attack.

Additional drones were discovered in Łódź Voivodeship (Mniszek) and in Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship (Olesno).

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

PolanddronesRussia
Advertisement:
Ukrainian forces carry out combined strike on Russian railway infrastructure – source in Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
Trump's reaction to Russian drones in Poland raised concern in Europe – Reuters
Ukrainian forces strike one of Russia's largest oil refineries with drones
Trump's envoy Kellogg: 19 drones in Poland cannot be an accident, Putin is pushing limits
Zelenskyy: Russian drone infiltrates Romanian airspace for 50 minutes
Poland scrambles jets and closes Lublin airport due to Russian drones in Ukraine's airspace
All News
Poland
Belarus claims that it shot down some drones that veered off course and informed Poland and Lithuania
Early estimates indicate 19 violations of Polish airspace
Newly released photos show Russian Gerbera drone that crashed in Poland without exploding
RECENT NEWS
14:16
Ukrainian forces carry out combined strike on Russian railway infrastructure – source in Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
14:09
Russia launches Zircon hypersonic missile during exercises in Barents Sea – photo
13:09
Estonia plans to provide €100m in military support for Ukraine next year
12:45
Romanian defence minister: F-16s were close to downing Russian drone, but it returned to Ukraine
12:35
Trump's reaction to Russian drones in Poland raised concern in Europe – Reuters
12:33
Ukrainian forces pushed Russians back in Sumy Oblast, enemy advanced in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – DeepState
12:08
Most Germans fear Russian attack on NATO country – survey
11:37
Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces down Russian Orion UAV worth over US$5m
10:40
Trump doubts his ability to influence Putin, Axios says
10:07
Ukrainian forces strike one of Russia's largest oil refineries with drones
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: