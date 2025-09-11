All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Ukrainian deputy PM for European integration reveals details on talks with Hungarian foreign minister

Mariya YemetsThursday, 11 September 2025, 14:20
Ukrainian deputy PM for European integration reveals details on talks with Hungarian foreign minister
Photo: Kachka on X (Twitter)

Taras Kachka, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, has said that his first meeting in this role with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó was "constructive".

Source: Kachka on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kachka began his post by thanking Szijjártó for the "candid and constructive" spirit of the meeting, describing the conversation as "really substantive and pragmatic".

Advertisement:

"Took stock of yesterday’s bilateral consultations on national minorities rights. Clarified that we have no issues on substance and have solutions on all 11 points raised by Hungary. We are interested in a more comprehensive dialogue with Hungary on national minorities policy," the deputy prime minister noted.

He added that he and Szijjártó also discussed "how to ensure stability and diversification of the supply of oil and gas and how together we can reduce and eliminate the supply of Russian gas and oil to the EU".

Kachka hinted that he had also raised the issue of opening the first negotiation clusters to formally launch Ukraine’s EU accession talks – which Hungary has been blocking.

"Political debate on the future of the EU is not an obstacle for negotiating all clusters of the EU acquis. And there are pragmatic solutions that can ensure respect to the position of all the EU MS," he stressed.

He also said that following the meeting, Ukraine and Hungary had formed an agenda for further dialogue, "in particular at the highest level".

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

UkraineHungary
Advertisement:
Ukrainian forces carry out combined strike on Russian railway infrastructure – source in Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
Trump's reaction to Russian drones in Poland raised concern in Europe – Reuters
Ukrainian forces strike one of Russia's largest oil refineries with drones
Trump's envoy Kellogg: 19 drones in Poland cannot be an accident, Putin is pushing limits
Zelenskyy: Russian drone infiltrates Romanian airspace for 50 minutes
Poland scrambles jets and closes Lublin airport due to Russian drones in Ukraine's airspace
All News
Ukraine
Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania issue joint statement on Russian drone incursion
Poland restricts air traffic along its border with Ukraine and Belarus
Ukrainian foreign minister urges NATO to down missiles and drones over Ukraine after attack on Poland
RECENT NEWS
15:18
Polish PM urges politicians in Poland to stop wave of pro-Russian sentiment
15:07
UN peacekeepers may be deployed in Ukraine after war, says UN General Assembly president
15:03
Russian Buk-M3 system worth up to US$50m destroyed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast by Ukrainian intelligence – video
14:16
Ukrainian forces carry out combined strike on Russian railway infrastructure – source in Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
14:09
Russia launches Zircon hypersonic missile during exercises in Barents Sea – photo
13:09
Estonia plans to provide €100m in military support for Ukraine next year
12:45
Romanian defence minister: F-16s were close to downing Russian drone, but it returned to Ukraine
12:35
Trump's reaction to Russian drones in Poland raised concern in Europe – Reuters
12:33
Ukrainian forces pushed Russians back in Sumy Oblast, enemy advanced in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – DeepState
12:08
Most Germans fear Russian attack on NATO country – survey
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: