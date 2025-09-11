Ukrainian deputy PM for European integration reveals details on talks with Hungarian foreign minister

Taras Kachka, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, has said that his first meeting in this role with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó was "constructive".

Source: Kachka on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kachka began his post by thanking Szijjártó for the "candid and constructive" spirit of the meeting, describing the conversation as "really substantive and pragmatic".

"Took stock of yesterday’s bilateral consultations on national minorities rights. Clarified that we have no issues on substance and have solutions on all 11 points raised by Hungary. We are interested in a more comprehensive dialogue with Hungary on national minorities policy," the deputy prime minister noted.

He added that he and Szijjártó also discussed "how to ensure stability and diversification of the supply of oil and gas and how together we can reduce and eliminate the supply of Russian gas and oil to the EU".

Kachka hinted that he had also raised the issue of opening the first negotiation clusters to formally launch Ukraine’s EU accession talks – which Hungary has been blocking.

"Political debate on the future of the EU is not an obstacle for negotiating all clusters of the EU acquis. And there are pragmatic solutions that can ensure respect to the position of all the EU MS," he stressed.

He also said that following the meeting, Ukraine and Hungary had formed an agenda for further dialogue, "in particular at the highest level".

Background:

At the end of August, Kachka traveled to Hungary for talks with several ministers.

On 9 September, Ukraine and the European Commission launched the screening of the final negotiation cluster on accession, which focuses on agriculture.

