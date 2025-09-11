Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Borovyk killed in action

Major Oleksandr Borovyk, a pilot of Ukraine’s 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade, has been killed while performing a combat mission in a Su-27 aircraft on the Zaporizhzhia front.

Source: 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade on Facebook

Quote: "We regret to inform you that our brother-in-arms, Major Oleksandr Borovyk, a 30-year-old pilot of the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade, was killed while performing a combat mission in a Su-27 aircraft on the Zaporizhzhia front at about 13:30 on 11 September 2025."

Details: The brigade reported that the causes and circumstances of his death are currently being clarified. They also expressed condolences to the relatives and friends of the fallen soldier.

