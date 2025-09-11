All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Russia in recession, rouble crashes – Kremlin insists situation "stable"

Artur KryzhnyiThursday, 11 September 2025, 19:20
Russia in recession, rouble crashes – Kremlin insists situation stable
The Kremlin. Stock photo: Getty Images

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has claimed that Russia’s macroeconomic situation remains "reliable and predictable" despite the rouble's collapse and the onset of recession.

Source: The Moscow Times, an independent Amsterdam-based news outlet

Details: Peskov’s comment came amid a sharp fall of the rouble: the euro rose above 100 roubles for the first time since February, the dollar climbed to 85.91 roubles, and the yuan to 12.05. 

Advertisement:

The Russian currency has lost 10-12% of its value since mid-July.

Official data shows that Russia’s economy contracted by 0.6% quarter-on-quarter for two consecutive quarters, meeting the definition of a "technical recession". The Ministry of Economic Development recorded almost zero annual growth – just 0.4% in July.

Peskov explained the fall of the rouble as a result of "market processes" and said that exchange rates always spark disputes between exporters and importers.

Background: Russia’s economy faces deeper problems than officially acknowledged, and in the coming year there is a real risk of a systemic banking crisis.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russiaекономікаwar
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Russian drone infiltrates Romanian airspace for 50 minutes
Poland scrambles jets and closes Lublin airport due to Russian drones in Ukraine's airspace
Cross sawn off Ukrainian church in Poland, ambassador demands that vandals be punished
Trump sets conditions for NATO allies before imposing "major" sanctions on Russia
Drones strike 2 Russian shadow fleet tankers at oil port of Primorsk – Reuters
Poland declares start of NATO's Eastern Sentry operation – video
All News
Russia
Reuters says EU plan unchanged: Russian oil and gas imports to end by 2028
Latvia closes airspace along borders with Russia and Belarus for a week
Mass closures hit Russian car dealerships
RECENT NEWS
20:26
Zelenskyy: Russian drone infiltrates Romanian airspace for 50 minutes
20:17
Zelenskyy urges partners to "stop looking for excuses" for not imposing sanctions on Russia
19:56
Romania issues air-raid warning over risk of "objects falling from airspace"
19:14
Zelenskyy: Basic security guarantees document for Ukraine practically ready
18:46
updatedUkrainian Defence Intelligence drones hit oil refinery in Russia's Ufa, 1,400 km from Ukrainian border – videos
18:26
Poland scrambles jets and closes Lublin airport due to Russian drones in Ukraine's airspace
17:37
Cross sawn off Ukrainian church in Poland, ambassador demands that vandals be punished
16:58
Ukrainian forces liberate Filiia in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – Dnipro Operational Strategic Group
16:11
Council of Europe drafts convention to underpin Ukraine compensation mechanism
15:50
Russian guided aerial bombs strike village in Kharkiv Oblast: one dead, two injured, fires rage – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: