Russian forces strike near educational facility in Kherson – video

Anna KovalenkoThursday, 11 September 2025, 20:29
Russian forces strike near educational facility in Kherson – video
Windows shattered in the Russian attack. Photo: Yaroslav Shanko

Russian forces launched a strike near an educational facility in Kherson’s Central District on the afternoon of 11 September.

Source: Yaroslav Shanko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration 

Details: The attack was carried out using a Molniya-type drone. As a result of the blast, about 20 windows were shattered and two doors were damaged in the building.

"Today, Russian terrorists have once again deliberately targeted educational facilities," Shanko wrote.

One of the employees said she had been at her workplace during the attack. Upon hearing the strike, she grabbed her belongings and moved to another part of the building.

In the corridor, the Kherson resident felt a strong draught. Later it turned out to be the result of a large number of windows having been damaged in the facility.

According to Shanko, no information about casualties has been received.

Background: The Russians continue to remotely mine the streets of Kherson with anti-personnel mines. Local authorities have warned residents about the potential danger.

