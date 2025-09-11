All Sections
Russians drop Lepestok land mines on Kherson which come in different colours

Iryna BalachukThursday, 11 September 2025, 08:03
Russians drop Lepestok land mines on Kherson which come in different colours
Lepestok anti-personnel mines. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Russian forces continue to remotely mine the city of Kherson with PFM-1 and PFM-1S anti-personnel mines, more commonly known as Lepestok ("Petal").

Source: Kherson City Military Administration

Quote: "Attention! The enemy has once again resorted to remote mine-laying. PFM-1 Lepestok mines have been found on Perekopska Street near Ladychuk Street. Be careful! Take care of yourself and your loved ones!"

Lepestok anti-personnel mine
Photo: Kherson City Military Administration

Details: Kherson City Military Administration also noted that PFM-1 and PFM-1S mines come in different colours, including grey and yellow-orange, making them hard to spot in autumn when the leaves fall from the trees.

Background: Earlier, it was reported that cases of the dropping of anti-personnel mines on city streets in Kherson had become more frequent. On the night of 7-8 September, Russian forces laid Lepestok mines in part of the city’s Dniprovskyi district.

