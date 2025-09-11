Russians drop Lepestok land mines on Kherson which come in different colours

Russian forces continue to remotely mine the city of Kherson with PFM-1 and PFM-1S anti-personnel mines, more commonly known as Lepestok ("Petal").

Source: Kherson City Military Administration

Quote: "Attention! The enemy has once again resorted to remote mine-laying. PFM-1 Lepestok mines have been found on Perekopska Street near Ladychuk Street. Be careful! Take care of yourself and your loved ones!"

Lepestok anti-personnel mine Photo: Kherson City Military Administration

Details: Kherson City Military Administration also noted that PFM-1 and PFM-1S mines come in different colours, including grey and yellow-orange, making them hard to spot in autumn when the leaves fall from the trees.

Background: Earlier, it was reported that cases of the dropping of anti-personnel mines on city streets in Kherson had become more frequent. On the night of 7-8 September, Russian forces laid Lepestok mines in part of the city’s Dniprovskyi district.

